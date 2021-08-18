Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,831,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,086,484.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,850.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,249.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,664.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,142.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$31.24 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOU. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.50 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.31.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

