Insider Buying: Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director James P. Dunigan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $10,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PFS stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,212. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,862 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 103,490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 315,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $830,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

