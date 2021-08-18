Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Buys 318,325 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 318,325 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$830,509.93 ($593,221.38).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Raphael Lamm purchased 745,875 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,915,407.00 ($1,368,147.86).

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

