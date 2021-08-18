Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Buys 318,325 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 318,325 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$830,509.93 ($593,221.38).
Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 26th, Raphael Lamm purchased 745,875 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,915,407.00 ($1,368,147.86).
L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile
