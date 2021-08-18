Insider Buying: Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Major Shareholder Acquires 142,500 Shares of Stock

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 142,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Italk alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 2,100 shares of Italk stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $10,857.00.

Italk stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.22. Italk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,182,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,204,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TALK shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.