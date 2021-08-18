Insider Buying: Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Director Purchases 25,287 Shares of Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Director Brian L. Libman bought 25,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $130,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FOA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 509,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,069. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth $9,156,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth $844,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth $2,359,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

