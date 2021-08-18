Insider Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) CEO Dietrich John Pauls purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $15,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DMAC opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.51. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.