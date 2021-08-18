Insider Buying: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Acquires 1,488 Shares of Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) insider David Foster acquired 1,488 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.08 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,999.04 ($10,713.60).
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 194.97%.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
