Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the second quarter valued at $19,440,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 47,830 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 170.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 128,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the first quarter valued at $2,680,000.

PJUL opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $30.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.75.

