Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $228.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.81.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

In related news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,722 shares of company stock worth $934,098. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

