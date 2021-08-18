Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Ingredion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.60. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

