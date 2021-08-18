InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InfuSystem is a rapidly growing healthcare services company that provides state-of-the-art electronic continuous ambulatory infusion pumps, supplies and support to oncology practices and clinics throughout the United States. More than 60% of oncologists across all 50 states turn to InfuSystem as their single, full-service source for cost-effective infusion pump management. “

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

INFU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. 94,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $309.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.93.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). InfuSystem had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 38.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InfuSystem will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in InfuSystem by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

