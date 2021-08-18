IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Trading Down 4.2%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 117,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 245,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISVLF)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

