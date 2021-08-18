Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Immersion has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $199.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Immersion alerts:

IMMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Immersion stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 194.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Immersion worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.