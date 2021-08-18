Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $16.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immersion stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Immersion were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMMR has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

