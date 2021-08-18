IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMI from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

IMIAY opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. IMI has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6414 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

