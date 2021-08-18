IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth about $12,900,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth about $630,000.

PAPR stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.53.

