IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,542,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,578,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of AAXJ opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $73.96 and a 52-week high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.