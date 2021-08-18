IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 87.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in UGI were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,925,000 after acquiring an additional 957,452 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,873,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 98,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,195,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,019,000 after purchasing an additional 172,148 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE UGI opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

