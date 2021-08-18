IFP Advisors Inc Buys 6,547 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 220.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,601,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 112,370 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,356,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.50. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

