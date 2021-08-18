IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Update

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IROQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195. IF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.80.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.
IF Bancorp Company Profile
IF Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
