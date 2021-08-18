Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $51,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.