Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 7,951 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

