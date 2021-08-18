Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.94.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESS opened at $318.74 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $336.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.48.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

