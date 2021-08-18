Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,796,000 after buying an additional 140,241 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Fiserv by 12.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Fiserv by 46.2% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Fiserv by 27.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Fiserv stock opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

