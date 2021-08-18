Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.75. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.