Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,730 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 104,677 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.