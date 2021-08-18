Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.