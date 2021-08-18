IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $48.26

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.26, but opened at $47.00. IDT shares last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 824 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.17.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%.

In other IDT news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock worth $935,808. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IDT by 37.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 5,774.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 26.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

