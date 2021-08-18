IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $48.26

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.26, but opened at $47.00. IDT shares last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 824 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.17.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IDT by 37.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 5,774.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 26.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.
