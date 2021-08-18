IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Down 44.7% in July

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 635,500 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.71.

IEX traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $223.73. 196,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in IDEX by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

