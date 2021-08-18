Ideaology (IDEA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. Ideaology has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $295,635.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00057215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.00831882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00100383 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,801,431 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

