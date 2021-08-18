Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

