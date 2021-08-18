Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $914,000 Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 118.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 97.5% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 99.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,741,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,254,000 after buying an additional 1,862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 37.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

