Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ichor were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICHR stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.29.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICHR. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

