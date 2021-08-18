Hydro One Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hydro One in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.40.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$31.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.58. The company has a market cap of C$18.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$26.38 and a 52 week high of C$31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.2663 dividend. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.