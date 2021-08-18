HWG Holdings LP Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HWG Holdings LP lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,507 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $293.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $294.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.