HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUYA traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. 29,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,964. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

Get HUYA alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HUYA stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 849.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HUYA were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.