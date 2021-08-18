Hush Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $108.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00311916 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00133805 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00149903 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002654 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.