Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

HURN opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,998,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

