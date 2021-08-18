Huntington National Bank Purchases 2,844 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

IWB opened at $249.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $251.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

