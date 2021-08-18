Huntington National Bank Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

