Huntington National Bank Has $17.83 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.0% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 928,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,061,000 after acquiring an additional 44,065 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 39.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Danaher by 11.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 239,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,390,000 after buying an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 157,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,031 shares of company stock worth $18,130,181 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $320.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $321.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.38. The company has a market capitalization of $229.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.