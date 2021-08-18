Huntington National Bank Has $14.55 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $125,622,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $57,528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,888,000 after purchasing an additional 416,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6,981.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 411,920 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

