Huntington National Bank Buys 10,178 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $28,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in M&T Bank by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.72. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.