Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.80

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €48.80 ($57.41) and traded as high as €52.42 ($61.67). Hugo Boss shares last traded at €51.06 ($60.07), with a volume of 326,426 shares traded.

BOSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.90 ($50.47).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €48.80. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,343.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.