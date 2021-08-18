HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Up 11% This Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $4,891.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

