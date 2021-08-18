Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.270 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,369. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

