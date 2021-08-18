Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.59 price objective on Howden Joinery Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

