Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $7.14 million and $284,139.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00133083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00151054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,794.70 or 0.99717972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.26 or 0.00886580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.42 or 0.06817293 BTC.

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

