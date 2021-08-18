Hord Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Hord has a market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hord has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00053345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00127298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00150559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,341.15 or 1.00105873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.81 or 0.00887127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,240,269 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

