Honest Hits Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.12 million and $188,795.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00054379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00129135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00149788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,865.09 or 1.00129969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.36 or 0.00891516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.37 or 0.06751084 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.